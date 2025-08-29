12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Movano MOVE stock rose 9.5% to $1.15 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Amplitude AMPL shares moved upwards by 5.47% to $12.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Maris Tech MTEK shares moved upwards by 5.35% to $3.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares increased by 5.17% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- Diginex DGNX stock increased by 4.71% to $63.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares rose 3.52% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
Losers
- SmartKem SMTK shares declined by 6.2% to $0.79 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares fell 5.46% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
- AXT AXTI stock declined by 5.17% to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.6 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares fell 5.09% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares decreased by 4.53% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Siyata Mobile SYTA stock declined by 3.27% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
