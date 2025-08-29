August 29, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Relmada Therapeutics RLMD stock moved upwards by 31.0% to $1.01 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • NeoGenomics NEO shares moved upwards by 23.5% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $931.3 million.
  • InflaRx IFRX shares increased by 20.08% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.
  • VivoSim Labs VIVS shares increased by 18.73% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Check-Cap CHEK shares moved upwards by 16.0% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.
  • Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares rose 15.42% to $4.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

Losers

  • VSee Health VSEE stock fell 20.9% to $0.61 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Rockwell Medical RMTI stock decreased by 20.01% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.
  • Outlook Therapeutics OTLK shares fell 19.25% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
  • Wellgistics Health WGRX stock declined by 15.68% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $112.6 million.
  • Kindly MD NAKA stock declined by 14.59% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • SciSparc SPRC shares fell 13.87% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

