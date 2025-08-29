12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Relmada Therapeutics RLMD stock moved upwards by 31.0% to $1.01 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 31.0% to $1.01 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million. NeoGenomics NEO shares moved upwards by 23.5% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $931.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 23.5% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $931.3 million. InflaRx IFRX shares increased by 20.08% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.

shares increased by 20.08% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million. VivoSim Labs VIVS shares increased by 18.73% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.

shares increased by 18.73% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million. Check-Cap CHEK shares moved upwards by 16.0% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 16.0% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. Lixte Biotechnology LIXT shares rose 15.42% to $4.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 million.

Losers

VSee Health VSEE stock fell 20.9% to $0.61 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

stock fell 20.9% to $0.61 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million. Rockwell Medical RMTI stock decreased by 20.01% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.

stock decreased by 20.01% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million. Outlook Therapeutics OTLK shares fell 19.25% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.

shares fell 19.25% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million. Wellgistics Health WGRX stock declined by 15.68% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $112.6 million.

stock declined by 15.68% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $112.6 million. Kindly MD NAKA stock declined by 14.59% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

stock declined by 14.59% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. SciSparc SPRC shares fell 13.87% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.