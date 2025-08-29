10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares moved upwards by 68.4% to $2.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 68.4% to $2.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. Movano MOVE shares moved upwards by 63.53% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 63.53% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. Next Technology Holding NXTT shares rose 20.41% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $126.5 million.

shares rose 20.41% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $126.5 million. IREN IREN shares rose 16.31% to $26.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

shares rose 16.31% to $26.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Elastic ESTC stock increased by 12.14% to $98.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock increased by 12.14% to $98.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Maris Tech MTEK shares moved upwards by 10.85% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.

Losers

Marvell Tech MRVL stock declined by 13.8% to $66.57 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock declined by 13.8% to $66.57 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI shares decreased by 7.85% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.

shares decreased by 7.85% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million. Dell Technologies DELL shares declined by 6.17% to $125.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares declined by 6.17% to $125.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Hut 8 HUT shares decreased by 2.16% to $25.94. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.