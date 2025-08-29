August 29, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock increased by 39.3% to $5.32 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
  • Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares rose 21.98% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $901.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lazydays Holdings GORV shares moved upwards by 17.59% to $4.01. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • BRP DOOO shares moved upwards by 8.54% to $62.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Vision Marine Techs VMAR stock rose 3.62% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
  • Alibaba Group Hldgs BABA shares moved upwards by 2.76% to $122.88. The company's market cap stands at $285.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Lanvin Group Hldgs LANV stock fell 13.5% to $1.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $244.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out today.
  • INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares declined by 9.61% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
  • Pitanium PTNM shares fell 6.11% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
  • Chagee Holdings CHA shares fell 3.82% to $21.16. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Bollinger Innovations BINI shares decreased by 3.31% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares decreased by 2.77% to $17.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

