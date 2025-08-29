12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock increased by 39.3% to $5.32 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.

Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares rose 21.98% to $3.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $901.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Lazydays Holdings GORV shares moved upwards by 17.59% to $4.01. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

BRP DOOO shares moved upwards by 8.54% to $62.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Vision Marine Techs VMAR stock rose 3.62% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

Alibaba Group Hldgs BABA shares moved upwards by 2.76% to $122.88. The company's market cap stands at $285.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

Losers

Lanvin Group Hldgs LANV stock fell 13.5% to $1.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $244.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out today.

INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares declined by 9.61% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

Pitanium PTNM shares fell 6.11% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.

Chagee Holdings CHA shares fell 3.82% to $21.16. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Bollinger Innovations BINI shares decreased by 3.31% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

SharpLink Gaming SBET shares decreased by 2.77% to $17.95. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.