August 28, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock rose 17.8% to $2.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
  • Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares moved upwards by 17.63% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $892.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock rose 7.41% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
  • Lands' End LE shares rose 3.7% to $15.1. The company's market cap stands at $447.9 million.
  • BRP DOOO shares moved upwards by 3.49% to $59.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • Netclass Technology NTCL stock moved upwards by 3.44% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.

Losers

  • Masterbeef MB shares decreased by 8.1% to $11.67 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.3 million.
  • Pitanium PTNM shares declined by 6.11% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
  • Gap GAP stock decreased by 4.39% to $20.73. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI stock decreased by 4.14% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million.
  • Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares declined by 3.54% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • EZGO Technologies EZGO stock declined by 3.17% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DOOO Logo
DOOOBRP Inc
$59.504.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
61.31
Growth
25.49
Quality
N/A
Value
42.24
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EZGO Logo
EZGOEZGO Technologies Ltd
$0.2000-41.2%
GAP Logo
GAPGap Inc
$20.89-6.32%
LE Logo
LELands' End Inc
$15.102.72%
LOBO Logo
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$0.54006.95%
LVLU Logo
LVLULulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc
$4.51-3.84%
MB Logo
MBMasterbeef Group
$11.6734.6%
MRM Logo
MRMMEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc
$1.90-3.55%
NAMI Logo
NAMIJinxin Technology Holding Co
$1.402.19%
NTCL Logo
NTCLNetclass Technology Inc
$1.76-2.49%
PTNM Logo
PTNMPitanium Ltd
$2.0627.9%
WOOF Logo
WOOFPetco Health and Wellness Co Inc
$3.7918.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved