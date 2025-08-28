12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock rose 17.8% to $2.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares moved upwards by 17.63% to $3.8. The company's market cap stands at $892.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock rose 7.41% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Lands' End LE shares rose 3.7% to $15.1. The company's market cap stands at $447.9 million.
- BRP DOOO shares moved upwards by 3.49% to $59.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- Netclass Technology NTCL stock moved upwards by 3.44% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.1 million.
Losers
- Masterbeef MB shares decreased by 8.1% to $11.67 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.3 million.
- Pitanium PTNM shares declined by 6.11% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
- Gap GAP stock decreased by 4.39% to $20.73. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI stock decreased by 4.14% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares declined by 3.54% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO stock declined by 3.17% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
