12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Relmada Therapeutics RLMD shares moved upwards by 23.8% to $0.96 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 23.8% to $0.96 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. Rein Therapeutics RNTX stock rose 7.07% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.

stock rose 7.07% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million. Modular Medical MODD stock rose 6.69% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.

stock rose 6.69% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million. Protara Therapeutics TARA shares rose 6.36% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.

shares rose 6.36% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million. Nkarta NKTX stock increased by 5.38% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $159.0 million.

stock increased by 5.38% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $159.0 million. Inventiva IVA stock moved upwards by 5.35% to $6.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $727.4 million.

Losers

Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT shares declined by 5.8% to $4.99 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

shares declined by 5.8% to $4.99 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. enGene Holdings ENGN stock declined by 5.47% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million.

stock declined by 5.47% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million. Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO shares fell 5.41% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.

shares fell 5.41% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million. Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS shares fell 5.06% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.

shares fell 5.06% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million. Neuraxis NRXS shares fell 4.84% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

shares fell 4.84% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million. Clearmind Medicine CMND stock fell 4.68% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.