August 28, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Relmada Therapeutics RLMD shares moved upwards by 23.8% to $0.96 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
  • Rein Therapeutics RNTX stock rose 7.07% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
  • Modular Medical MODD stock rose 6.69% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
  • Protara Therapeutics TARA shares rose 6.36% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.
  • Nkarta NKTX stock increased by 5.38% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $159.0 million.
  • Inventiva IVA stock moved upwards by 5.35% to $6.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $727.4 million.

Losers

  • Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT shares declined by 5.8% to $4.99 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • enGene Holdings ENGN stock declined by 5.47% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million.
  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO shares fell 5.41% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
  • Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS shares fell 5.06% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.
  • Neuraxis NRXS shares fell 4.84% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
  • Clearmind Medicine CMND stock fell 4.68% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BOLT Logo
BOLTBolt Biotherapeutics Inc
$5.00-6.54%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.21
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
88.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CMND Logo
CMNDClearmind Medicine Inc
$1.00-1.87%
ENGN Logo
ENGNenGene Holdings Inc
$4.503.69%
IVA Logo
IVAInventiva SA
$6.6927.9%
KLRS Logo
KLRSKalaris Therapeutics Inc
$3.338.12%
MODD Logo
MODDModular Medical Inc
$0.78996.60%
NKTX Logo
NKTXNkarta Inc
$2.323.50%
NRXS Logo
NRXSNeuraxis Inc
$2.482.48%
RLMD Logo
RLMDRelmada Therapeutics Inc
$0.811121.1%
RNTX Logo
RNTXRein Therapeutics Inc
$1.209.02%
TARA Logo
TARAProtara Therapeutics Inc
$3.14-2.79%
TELO Logo
TELOTelomir Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.40-5.41%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved