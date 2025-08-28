12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Relmada Therapeutics RLMD shares moved upwards by 23.8% to $0.96 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- Rein Therapeutics RNTX stock rose 7.07% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- Modular Medical MODD stock rose 6.69% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
- Protara Therapeutics TARA shares rose 6.36% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million.
- Nkarta NKTX stock increased by 5.38% to $2.32. The company's market cap stands at $159.0 million.
- Inventiva IVA stock moved upwards by 5.35% to $6.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $727.4 million.
Losers
- Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT shares declined by 5.8% to $4.99 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- enGene Holdings ENGN stock declined by 5.47% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $221.7 million.
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO shares fell 5.41% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
- Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS shares fell 5.06% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.
- Neuraxis NRXS shares fell 4.84% to $2.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- Clearmind Medicine CMND stock fell 4.68% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BOLTBolt Biotherapeutics Inc
$5.00-6.54%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
5.21
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
88.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CMNDClearmind Medicine Inc
$1.00-1.87%
ENGNenGene Holdings Inc
$4.503.69%
IVAInventiva SA
$6.6927.9%
KLRSKalaris Therapeutics Inc
$3.338.12%
MODDModular Medical Inc
$0.78996.60%
NKTXNkarta Inc
$2.323.50%
NRXSNeuraxis Inc
$2.482.48%
RLMDRelmada Therapeutics Inc
$0.811121.1%
RNTXRein Therapeutics Inc
$1.209.02%
TARAProtara Therapeutics Inc
$3.14-2.79%
TELOTelomir Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.40-5.41%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.