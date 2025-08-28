12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Movano MOVE shares moved upwards by 59.9% to $0.98 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Elastic ESTC shares increased by 19.6% to $105.0. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Ambarella AMBA stock rose 16.6% to $82.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock increased by 13.48% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.1 million.
- IREN IREN stock increased by 10.29% to $25.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Autodesk ADSK stock moved upwards by 9.53% to $316.0. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Marvell Tech MRVL stock declined by 8.2% to $70.91 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares decreased by 5.89% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $89.6 million.
- FiEE FIEE shares fell 5.25% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock decreased by 4.99% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Dell Technologies DELL stock fell 4.57% to $127.93. The company's market cap stands at $89.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Hub Cyber Security HUBC stock declined by 4.35% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADSKAutodesk Inc
$319.0011.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
50.00
Growth
90.81
Quality
43.50
Value
14.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AMBAAmbarella Inc
$82.8015.1%
DELLDell Technologies Inc
$127.91-3.46%
ESTCElastic NV
$105.0026.1%
FIEEFiEE Inc
$2.71-4.91%
HUBCHub Cyber Security Ltd
$2.16-1.37%
IRENIREN Ltd
$24.8211.0%
LAWRRobot Consulting Co Ltd
$1.92-1.54%
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.993259.7%
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$71.06-4.99%
NXTTNext Technology Holding Inc
$0.3813-36.6%
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$0.5700-3.37%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.