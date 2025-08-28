12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Movano MOVE shares moved upwards by 59.9% to $0.98 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

stock increased by 10.29% to $25.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Autodesk ADSK stock moved upwards by 9.53% to $316.0. The company's market cap stands at $61.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Marvell Tech MRVL stock declined by 8.2% to $70.91 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

stock fell 4.57% to $127.93. The company's market cap stands at $89.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Hub Cyber Security HUBC stock declined by 4.35% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

