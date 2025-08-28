12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Masterbeef MB stock increased by 24.6% to $10.8 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $147.3 million.

Genius Group GNS stock moved upwards by 18.83% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.3 million.

QVC Group QVCGA shares increased by 18.62% to $7.45. The company's market cap stands at $50.6 million.

Pitanium PTNM shares moved upwards by 17.39% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.

Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH shares moved upwards by 15.38% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $45.5 million.

Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW shares moved upwards by 14.24% to $66.9. The company's market cap stands at $773.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

EZGO Technologies EZGO shares fell 40.0% to $0.2 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

Raytech Holding RAY shares fell 38.73% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million.

Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI shares fell 18.98% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million.

Newegg Commerce NEGG stock fell 16.92% to $50.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Malibu Boats MBUU stock decreased by 16.16% to $33.13. The company's market cap stands at $758.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Genesco GCO shares declined by 11.81% to $29.09. The company's market cap stands at $355.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

