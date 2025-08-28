12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- AquaBounty Techs AQB shares rose 36.4% to $1.24 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Tharimmune THAR stock moved upwards by 22.27% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- Canopy Growth CGC stock moved upwards by 21.19% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $362.1 million.
- InflaRx IFRX shares increased by 21.01% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.
- Phibro Animal Health PAHC stock rose 19.42% to $38.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Icecure Medical ICCM stock rose 19.33% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
Losers
- Outlook Therapeutics OTLK shares fell 55.8% to $1.05 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.4 million.
- Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock decreased by 33.37% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares declined by 30.67% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- CEL-SCI CVM stock decreased by 29.66% to $9.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.
- SciSparc SPRC stock fell 28.88% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Apollomics APLM shares declined by 24.72% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
