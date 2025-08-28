12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Agrify AGFY shares increased by 37.6% to $42.0 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.

shares increased by 37.6% to $42.0 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million. 374Water SCWO shares rose 15.66% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.

shares rose 15.66% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million. Wheels Up Experience UP shares moved upwards by 15.44% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.

shares moved upwards by 15.44% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. Nixxy NIXX stock increased by 15.25% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.

stock increased by 15.25% to $1.83. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million. Zooz Power ZOOZ shares increased by 13.66% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.

shares increased by 13.66% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million. Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock increased by 12.76% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.

Losers

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares decreased by 34.2% to $0.72 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

shares decreased by 34.2% to $0.72 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million. DSS DSS shares fell 22.55% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million.

shares fell 22.55% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.7 million. Mint MIMI stock decreased by 13.62% to $6.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.0 million.

stock decreased by 13.62% to $6.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.0 million. Earlyworks Co ELWS shares fell 13.12% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.

shares fell 13.12% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. iPower IPW shares declined by 12.45% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.

shares declined by 12.45% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million. Shengfeng Development SFWL stock fell 11.2% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $103.1 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.