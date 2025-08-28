12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Pure Storage PSTG stock increased by 30.4% to $79.37 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares increased by 26.28% to $10.09. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- Lantronix LTRX shares moved upwards by 21.02% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Snowflake SNOW stock rose 19.34% to $239.15. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares increased by 17.93% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.1 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX stock increased by 17.88% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.9 million.
Losers
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock fell 36.3% to $2.3 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT shares decreased by 33.08% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $262.1 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock declined by 11.89% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Nukkleus NUKK shares decreased by 10.61% to $3.87. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- Domo DOMO shares declined by 10.34% to $15.76. The company's market cap stands at $706.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- TROOPS TROO shares fell 10.18% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.0 million.
