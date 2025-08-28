August 28, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO stock moved upwards by 36.5% to $2.02 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
  • Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares rose 17.99% to $37.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD stock moved upwards by 17.98% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • Icecure Medical ICCM shares increased by 14.7% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
  • AquaBounty Techs AQB stock rose 14.53% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • LakeShore Biopharma Co LSB stock increased by 11.37% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.

Losers

  • Outlook Therapeutics OTLK stock fell 66.5% to $0.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million.
  • CEL-SCI CVM shares fell 30.76% to $9.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.
  • Apollomics APLM shares fell 25.37% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock fell 20.59% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.8 million.
  • Telix Pharmaceuticals TLX stock declined by 18.19% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
  • Cooper Companies COO shares decreased by 16.34% to $62.0. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

