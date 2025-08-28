12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO stock moved upwards by 36.5% to $2.02 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
- Phibro Animal Health PAHC shares rose 17.99% to $37.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD stock moved upwards by 17.98% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Icecure Medical ICCM shares increased by 14.7% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
- AquaBounty Techs AQB stock rose 14.53% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- LakeShore Biopharma Co LSB stock increased by 11.37% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 million.
Losers
- Outlook Therapeutics OTLK stock fell 66.5% to $0.8 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $105.4 million.
- CEL-SCI CVM shares fell 30.76% to $9.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million.
- Apollomics APLM shares fell 25.37% to $4.65. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock fell 20.59% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $224.8 million.
- Telix Pharmaceuticals TLX stock declined by 18.19% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Cooper Companies COO shares decreased by 16.34% to $62.0. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
