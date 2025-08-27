12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Bollinger Innovations BINI stock moved upwards by 11.1% to $0.34 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
- Vision Marine Techs VMAR stock moved upwards by 6.99% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Citi Trends CTRN stock increased by 5.73% to $38.89. The company's market cap stands at $281.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Raytech Holding RAY shares increased by 5.55% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $111.1 million.
- Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares rose 4.61% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
- Genius Group GNS stock rose 3.9% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.
Losers
- Pitanium PTNM stock fell 13.7% to $1.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares fell 10.64% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
- Urban Outfitters URBN shares declined by 10.23% to $70.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock fell 8.74% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ stock declined by 7.24% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- K-Tech Solutions Co KMRK shares decreased by 5.31% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
