August 27, 2025

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Bollinger Innovations BINI stock moved upwards by 11.1% to $0.34 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
  • Vision Marine Techs VMAR stock moved upwards by 6.99% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
  • Citi Trends CTRN stock increased by 5.73% to $38.89. The company's market cap stands at $281.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Raytech Holding RAY shares increased by 5.55% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $111.1 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares rose 4.61% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
  • Genius Group GNS stock rose 3.9% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.

Losers

  • Pitanium PTNM stock fell 13.7% to $1.39 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
  • 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares fell 10.64% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.
  • Urban Outfitters URBN shares declined by 10.23% to $70.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock fell 8.74% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
  • Yunhong Green CTI YHGJ stock declined by 7.24% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
  • K-Tech Solutions Co KMRK shares decreased by 5.31% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

