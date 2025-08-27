August 27, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares increased by 8.7% to $0.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
  • 374Water SCWO stock increased by 7.8% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
  • Quhuo QH shares increased by 6.55% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.4 million.
  • VisionWave Holdings VWAV stock increased by 6.36% to $9.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.9 million.
  • DLH Holdings DLHC shares moved upwards by 6.13% to $5.88. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG stock increased by 6.08% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Losers

  • Shengfeng Development SFWL shares declined by 7.2% to $1.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.3 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out today.
  • DSS DSS shares decreased by 6.36% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • Founder Group FGL stock declined by 6.02% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
  • New Century Logistics NCEW stock decreased by 5.23% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
  • Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock fell 4.72% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares decreased by 4.59% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

