12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares increased by 8.7% to $0.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

shares increased by 8.7% to $0.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. 374Water SCWO stock increased by 7.8% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.

stock increased by 7.8% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million. Quhuo QH shares increased by 6.55% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.4 million.

shares increased by 6.55% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.4 million. VisionWave Holdings VWAV stock increased by 6.36% to $9.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.9 million.

stock increased by 6.36% to $9.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.9 million. DLH Holdings DLHC shares moved upwards by 6.13% to $5.88. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.13% to $5.88. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million. Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG stock increased by 6.08% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Losers

Shengfeng Development SFWL shares declined by 7.2% to $1.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.3 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 7.2% to $1.16 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.3 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out today. DSS DSS shares decreased by 6.36% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

shares decreased by 6.36% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. Founder Group FGL stock declined by 6.02% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.

stock declined by 6.02% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. New Century Logistics NCEW stock decreased by 5.23% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

stock decreased by 5.23% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock fell 4.72% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.

stock fell 4.72% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. American Rebel Holdings AREB shares decreased by 4.59% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.