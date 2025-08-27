12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Pure Storage PSTG stock moved upwards by 13.4% to $69.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Snowflake SNOW stock moved upwards by 12.71% to $225.86. The company's market cap stands at $64.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares moved upwards by 10.28% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.

Soluna Holdings SLNH stock moved upwards by 4.46% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million.

Smith Micro Software SMSI shares increased by 3.95% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

Glimpse Group VRAR stock rose 3.64% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.

Losers

Domo DOMO stock fell 9.8% to $15.85 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $648.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Lantronix LTRX stock declined by 9.71% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD shares decreased by 7.48% to $391.0. The company's market cap stands at $103.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

NetApp NTAP shares declined by 5.48% to $105.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

Sonim Technologies SONM shares declined by 5.45% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

3 E Network MASK shares declined by 4.62% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

