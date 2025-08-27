12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares increased by 84.8% to $1.66 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS stock moved upwards by 66.08% to $16.16. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Neuphoria Therapeutics NEUP stock increased by 25.63% to $10.39. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- Electromed ELMD shares rose 18.93% to $24.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- IGC Pharma IGC stock moved upwards by 18.76% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD shares moved upwards by 18.47% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.
Losers
- Kindly MD NAKA shares decreased by 23.5% to $6.17 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- ModivCare MODV stock fell 21.85% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Invivyd IVVD shares decreased by 21.36% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.7 million.
- BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI stock declined by 19.47% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $76.2 million.
- I-MAB IMAB shares declined by 14.87% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $423.0 million.
- Titan Pharma TTNP shares declined by 13.2% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
