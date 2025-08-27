12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Skyline Builders Group SKBL shares increased by 48.2% to $0.8 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- 3D Sys DDD stock increased by 24.93% to $2.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.7 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares moved upwards by 17.86% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI stock rose 15.54% to $7.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.7 million.
- DSS DSS shares rose 15.28% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Primech Holdings PMEC stock increased by 15.26% to $1.51. The company's market cap stands at $50.3 million.
Losers
- Capstone Holding CAPS shares fell 13.0% to $1.24 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE shares fell 11.96% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.
- Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares declined by 11.12% to $47.0. The company's market cap stands at $661.0 million.
- VCI Global VCIG stock decreased by 10.85% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
- Quhuo QH stock declined by 8.63% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $457.4 million.
- Magnitude International MAGH shares fell 6.82% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million.
