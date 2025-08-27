12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- MongoDB MDB stock moved upwards by 34.5% to $288.29 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ncino NCNO stock moved upwards by 15.44% to $33.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Wetouch Technology WETH stock moved upwards by 12.56% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock rose 11.46% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $103.4 million.
- Forward Industries FORD stock rose 11.19% to $12.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
- Viasat VSAT stock rose 8.58% to $33.45. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
Losers
- Next Technology Holding NXTT stock decreased by 39.2% to $0.61 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $440.6 million.
- Verb Technology Co VERB shares fell 24.38% to $15.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Nukkleus NUKK stock fell 19.34% to $4.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
- Saiheat SAIH stock declined by 10.83% to $5.97. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock fell 9.13% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Interlink Electronics LINK shares fell 8.86% to $7.9. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 million.
