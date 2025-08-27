12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Aspen Insurance Hldgs AHL stock rose 10.8% to $35.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Top KingWin WAI stock moved upwards by 9.28% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Senmiao Technology AIHS stock moved upwards by 8.63% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Future FinTech Group FTFT shares increased by 7.23% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Advanced Flower Capital AFCG shares rose 7.13% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.5 million.
- DigiAsia FAAS shares rose 6.24% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
Losers
- Beneficient BENF shares decreased by 13.3% to $0.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- AGM Group Holdings AGMH shares declined by 11.16% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- XChange Tec XHG shares declined by 7.74% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 million.
- Triller Group ILLR stock decreased by 7.5% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.
- Miami International Hldgs MIAX stock decreased by 4.08% to $32.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL stock declined by 3.98% to $39.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/
