August 27, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Aspen Insurance Hldgs AHL stock rose 10.8% to $35.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Top KingWin WAI stock moved upwards by 9.28% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • Senmiao Technology AIHS stock moved upwards by 8.63% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Future FinTech Group FTFT shares increased by 7.23% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Advanced Flower Capital AFCG shares rose 7.13% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.5 million.
  • DigiAsia FAAS shares rose 6.24% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Losers

  • Beneficient BENF shares decreased by 13.3% to $0.36 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • AGM Group Holdings AGMH shares declined by 11.16% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • XChange Tec XHG shares declined by 7.74% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.0 million.
  • Triller Group ILLR stock decreased by 7.5% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.
  • Miami International Hldgs MIAX stock decreased by 4.08% to $32.52. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Grupo Financiero Galicia GGAL stock declined by 3.98% to $39.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AFCG Logo
AFCGAdvanced Flower Capital Inc
$4.404.02%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
4.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AGMH Logo
AGMHAGM Group Holdings Inc
$2.651.92%
AHL Logo
AHLAspen Insurance Holdings Ltd
$35.299.56%
AIHS Logo
AIHSSenmiao Technology Ltd
$2.262.73%
BENF Logo
BENFBeneficient
$0.3640-12.6%
FAAS Logo
FAASDigiAsia Corp
$0.26374.93%
FTFT Logo
FTFTFuture FinTech Group Inc
$2.377.24%
GGAL Logo
GGALGrupo Financiero Galicia SA
$39.83-4.14%
ILLR Logo
ILLRTriller Group Inc
$0.5000-4.63%
MIAX Logo
MIAXMiami International Holdings Inc
$33.950.15%
WAI Logo
WAITop KingWin Ltd
$0.12026.28%
XHG Logo
XHGXChange Tec Inc
$1.15-11.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved