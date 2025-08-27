12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Pitanium PTNM shares rose 39.2% to $1.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

Kohl's KSS stock rose 22.0% to $15.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT stock increased by 15.07% to $24.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Canada Goose Holdings GOOS shares moved upwards by 15.03% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Bollinger Innovations BINI shares rose 14.78% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

Visionary Holdings GV shares moved upwards by 14.28% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

Losers

Fenbo Holdings FEBO stock fell 10.6% to $0.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Mynd.ai MYND stock fell 9.24% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.

Polibeli Group PLBL shares decreased by 7.22% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.

Krispy Kreme DNUT shares declined by 5.64% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $638.5 million.

Robo.ai AIIO stock fell 5.47% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $374.0 million.

J-Star Holding YMAT stock declined by 5.42% to $1.92. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.