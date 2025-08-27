12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares increased by 92.4% to $1.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock increased by 16.94% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Electromed ELMD stock increased by 15.82% to $23.93. The company's market cap stands at $173.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rockwell Medical RMTI shares increased by 14.11% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.
- Vir Biotechnology VIR shares moved upwards by 9.9% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.7 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS stock moved upwards by 9.35% to $10.64. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
Losers
- SCWorx WORX stock decreased by 12.6% to $0.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- ModivCare MODV stock fell 9.42% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares declined by 7.0% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- ESSA Pharma EPIX stock decreased by 6.73% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock decreased by 6.37% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Lexaria Bioscience LEXX shares declined by 6.28% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
