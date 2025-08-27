12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares increased by 92.4% to $1.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.

TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock increased by 16.94% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.

Electromed ELMD stock increased by 15.82% to $23.93. The company's market cap stands at $173.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Rockwell Medical RMTI shares increased by 14.11% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $42.6 million.

Vir Biotechnology VIR shares moved upwards by 9.9% to $4.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $613.7 million.

Sharps Technology STSS stock moved upwards by 9.35% to $10.64. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.

Losers

SCWorx WORX stock decreased by 12.6% to $0.33 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

ModivCare MODV stock fell 9.42% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares declined by 7.0% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.

ESSA Pharma EPIX stock decreased by 6.73% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock decreased by 6.37% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Lexaria Bioscience LEXX shares declined by 6.28% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.

