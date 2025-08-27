12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Zeo Energy ZEO shares increased by 16.2% to $2.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.

Phoenix Asia Hldgs PHOE shares rose 15.39% to $9.58. The company's market cap stands at $179.3 million.

Elong Power Holding ELPW stock increased by 12.84% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.

Linkers Industries LNKS shares rose 11.78% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock increased by 9.14% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

Intelligent Living ILAG shares increased by 7.58% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Losers

Rich Sparkle Holdings ANPA shares declined by 35.4% to $34.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $661.0 million.

VCI Global VCIG stock decreased by 11.65% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.

New Century Logistics NCEW stock decreased by 9.97% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

Capstone Holding CAPS shares fell 7.75% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock fell 6.75% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.

Intercont (Cayman) NCT shares fell 6.01% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.5 million.

