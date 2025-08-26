12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Allurion Technologies ALUR shares rose 5.3% to $2.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- PVH PVH stock rose 5.29% to $86.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- MaxsMaking MAMK stock moved upwards by 5.11% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- BT Brands BTBD stock moved upwards by 5.08% to $1.86. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI stock increased by 4.43% to $10.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
- Park Ha Biological Tech PHH shares rose 4.27% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
Losers
- Fenbo Holdings FEBO stock declined by 15.5% to $0.76 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- Mynd.ai MYND shares declined by 12.5% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
- Raytech Holding RAY stock declined by 10.2% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $136.4 million.
- Legacy Education LGCY shares declined by 7.28% to $11.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.5 million.
- Classover Holdings KIDZ shares fell 3.85% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
- Visionary Holdings GV shares fell 3.04% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
