August 26, 2025

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock rose 51.3% to $1.36 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock moved upwards by 17.88% to $6.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI shares rose 15.83% to $6.07. The company's market cap stands at $75.1 million.
  • Titan Pharma TTNP shares rose 14.68% to $5.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • Electromed ELMD stock rose 12.05% to $23.15. The company's market cap stands at $169.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Outlook Therapeutics OTLK shares rose 8.14% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $131.9 million.

Losers

  • SCWorx WORX stock fell 8.8% to $0.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares fell 7.9% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
  • Inspire Veterinary IVP shares decreased by 7.42% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
  • Equillium EQ shares fell 6.92% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
  • Envoy Medical COCH shares declined by 5.99% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $24.1 million.
  • EUDA Health Holdings EUDA shares fell 5.84% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

