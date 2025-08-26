12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- MongoDB MDB stock moved upwards by 23.2% to $264.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Ncino NCNO stock moved upwards by 7.63% to $30.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock rose 6.94% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $102.0 million.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG stock increased by 5.26% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $324.8 million.
- SkyWater Technology SKYT shares increased by 5.14% to $12.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.2 million.
- Perfect PERF shares increased by 4.43% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.7 million.
Losers
- Quantum QMCO stock fell 6.7% to $7.41 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.
- BitFuFu FUFU stock decreased by 5.46% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $627.9 million.
- Movano MOVE stock declined by 4.54% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- XIAO-I AIXI shares declined by 4.42% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
- Nukkleus NUKK stock declined by 3.8% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
- VerifyMe VRME stock fell 3.01% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIXIXIAO-I Corp
$1.7014.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.87
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
38.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
FUFUBitFuFu Inc
$3.64-4.96%
LWLGLightwave Logic Inc
$3.2830.7%
MDBMongoDB Inc
$264.5021.1%
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.6550-0.76%
MXMagnaChip Semiconductor Corp
$3.088.45%
NCNONcino Inc
$30.607.86%
NUKKNukkleus Inc
$5.4610.5%
PERFPerfect Corp
$2.123.92%
QMCOQuantum Corp
$7.921.80%
SKYTSkyWater Technology Inc
$12.598.25%
VRMEVerifyMe Inc
$0.9152-7.99%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.