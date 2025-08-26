12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MongoDB MDB stock moved upwards by 23.2% to $264.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Ncino NCNO stock moved upwards by 7.63% to $30.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

MagnaChip Semiconductor MX stock rose 6.94% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $102.0 million.

Lightwave Logic LWLG stock increased by 5.26% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $324.8 million.

SkyWater Technology SKYT shares increased by 5.14% to $12.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.2 million.

Perfect PERF shares increased by 4.43% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.7 million.

Losers

Quantum QMCO stock fell 6.7% to $7.41 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 million.

BitFuFu FUFU stock decreased by 5.46% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $627.9 million.

Movano MOVE stock declined by 4.54% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

XIAO-I AIXI shares declined by 4.42% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.

Nukkleus NUKK stock declined by 3.8% to $5.57. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.

VerifyMe VRME stock fell 3.01% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

