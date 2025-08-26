12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- EchoStar SATS shares increased by 75.4% to $52.42 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
- Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock moved upwards by 34.94% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
- VS Media Holdings VSME shares rose 26.01% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million.
- PodcastOne PODC stock moved upwards by 21.53% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
- Asset Entities ASST shares rose 19.79% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million.
- Mega Matrix MPU shares increased by 11.13% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million.
Losers
- EPWK Holdings EPWK shares declined by 23.8% to $0.32 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- Darkiris DKI shares declined by 15.49% to $6.33. The company's market cap stands at $132.7 million.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO shares fell 12.2% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
- Smart Digital Group SDM shares decreased by 8.44% to $12.44. The company's market cap stands at $362.9 million.
- System1 SST shares fell 8.4% to $7.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.1 million.
- Etoiles Capital Group EFTY shares decreased by 8.14% to $7.11. The company's market cap stands at $154.0 million.
