August 26, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • EchoStar SATS shares increased by 75.4% to $52.42 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
  • Oriental Culture Holding OCG stock moved upwards by 34.94% to $3.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
  • VS Media Holdings VSME shares rose 26.01% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million.
  • PodcastOne PODC stock moved upwards by 21.53% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.3 million.
  • Asset Entities ASST shares rose 19.79% to $5.75. The company's market cap stands at $79.7 million.
  • Mega Matrix MPU shares increased by 11.13% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million.

Losers

  • EPWK Holdings EPWK shares declined by 23.8% to $0.32 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
  • Darkiris DKI shares declined by 15.49% to $6.33. The company's market cap stands at $132.7 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group DUO shares fell 12.2% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
  • Smart Digital Group SDM shares decreased by 8.44% to $12.44. The company's market cap stands at $362.9 million.
  • System1 SST shares fell 8.4% to $7.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.1 million.
  • Etoiles Capital Group EFTY shares decreased by 8.14% to $7.11. The company's market cap stands at $154.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ASST Logo
ASSTAsset Entities Inc
$5.7519.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.35
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
6.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DKI Logo
DKIDarkiris Inc
$6.17-17.6%
DUO Logo
DUOFangdd Network Group Ltd
$1.62-12.6%
EFTY Logo
EFTYEtoiles Capital Group Co Ltd
$7.13-7.88%
EPWK Logo
EPWKEPWK Holdings Ltd
$0.3178-24.8%
MPU Logo
MPUMega Matrix Inc
$2.8712.1%
OCG Logo
OCGOriental Culture Holding Ltd
$3.8733.9%
PODC Logo
PODCPodcastOne Inc
$1.5922.7%
SATS Logo
SATSEchoStar Corp
$52.2775.0%
SDM Logo
SDMSmart Digital Group Ltd
$11.98-11.8%
SST Logo
SSTSystem1 Inc
$7.42-8.40%
VSME Logo
VSMEVS Media Holdings Ltd
$1.5526.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved