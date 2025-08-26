12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

EchoStar SATS shares increased by 75.4% to $52.42 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.

Losers

EPWK Holdings EPWK shares declined by 23.8% to $0.32 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

shares fell 8.4% to $7.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.1 million. Etoiles Capital Group EFTY shares decreased by 8.14% to $7.11. The company's market cap stands at $154.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.