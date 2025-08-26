12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares moved upwards by 116.2% to $2.04 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- Invivyd IVVD stock increased by 85.81% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
- SCWorx WORX shares moved upwards by 28.26% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Sera Prognostics SERA stock rose 17.99% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.
- Orchestra BioMed Hldgs OBIO shares rose 15.76% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $140.2 million.
- Autonomix Medical AMIX shares moved upwards by 14.7% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
Losers
- ESSA Pharma EPIX stock fell 66.0% to $0.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.
- Femasys FEMY shares declined by 38.31% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
- Tharimmune THAR shares decreased by 17.0% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
- Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares decreased by 15.75% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $233.6 million.
- Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock declined by 14.31% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- NLS Pharmaceutics NLSP shares decreased by 13.47% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
