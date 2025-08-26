August 26, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares moved upwards by 116.2% to $2.04 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
  • Invivyd IVVD stock increased by 85.81% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.
  • SCWorx WORX shares moved upwards by 28.26% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
  • Sera Prognostics SERA stock rose 17.99% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.
  • Orchestra BioMed Hldgs OBIO shares rose 15.76% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $140.2 million.
  • Autonomix Medical AMIX shares moved upwards by 14.7% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Losers

  • ESSA Pharma EPIX stock fell 66.0% to $0.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.
  • Femasys FEMY shares declined by 38.31% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.
  • Tharimmune THAR shares decreased by 17.0% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
  • Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares decreased by 15.75% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $233.6 million.
  • Virax Biolabs Group VRAX stock declined by 14.31% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics NLSP shares decreased by 13.47% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ALLR Logo
ALLRAllarity Therapeutics Inc
$1.90101.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
8.12
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMIX Logo
AMIXAutonomix Medical Inc
$1.1613.7%
CGTX Logo
CGTXCognition Therapeutics Inc
$2.71-14.6%
EPIX Logo
EPIXESSA Pharma Inc
$0.2650-66.2%
FEMY Logo
FEMYFemasys Inc
$0.3129-39.3%
IVVD Logo
IVVDInvivyd Inc
$1.0791.3%
NLSP Logo
NLSPNLS Pharmaceutics Ltd
$2.11-13.9%
OBIO Logo
OBIOOrchestra BioMed Holdings Inc
$2.9814.6%
SERA Logo
SERASera Prognostics Inc
$2.712.65%
THAR Logo
THARTharimmune Inc
$6.35-17.6%
VRAX Logo
VRAXVirax Biolabs Group Ltd
$0.6823-11.8%
WORX Logo
WORXSCWorx Corp
$0.365825.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved