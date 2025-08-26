12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares moved upwards by 116.2% to $2.04 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

Losers

ESSA Pharma EPIX stock fell 66.0% to $0.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.

NLS Pharmaceutics NLSP shares decreased by 13.47% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.