12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock rose 59.5% to $1.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
- Wheels Up Experience UP stock rose 25.05% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- DSS DSS stock moved upwards by 17.27% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Baiya International Group BIYA shares rose 16.81% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Richtech Robotics RR stock increased by 14.02% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.2 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO shares increased by 13.12% to $11.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.
Losers
- Capstone Holding CAPS stock decreased by 25.6% to $1.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Primech Holdings PMEC shares fell 16.57% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million.
- New Century Logistics NCEW shares decreased by 12.96% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
- Mint MIMI stock decreased by 12.56% to $8.43. The company's market cap stands at $221.8 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock declined by 11.26% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI stock decreased by 11.05% to $6.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.7 million.
