12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock rose 59.5% to $1.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

stock rose 59.5% to $1.68 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. Wheels Up Experience UP stock rose 25.05% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

stock rose 25.05% to $2.99. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. DSS DSS stock moved upwards by 17.27% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 17.27% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million. Baiya International Group BIYA shares rose 16.81% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

shares rose 16.81% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million. Richtech Robotics RR stock increased by 14.02% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.2 million.

stock increased by 14.02% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $273.2 million. High-Trend International HTCO shares increased by 13.12% to $11.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.7 million.

Losers

Capstone Holding CAPS stock decreased by 25.6% to $1.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

stock decreased by 25.6% to $1.27 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. Primech Holdings PMEC shares fell 16.57% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million.

shares fell 16.57% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million. New Century Logistics NCEW shares decreased by 12.96% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.

shares decreased by 12.96% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million. Mint MIMI stock decreased by 12.56% to $8.43. The company's market cap stands at $221.8 million.

stock decreased by 12.56% to $8.43. The company's market cap stands at $221.8 million. Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA stock declined by 11.26% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

stock declined by 11.26% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million. Safe Pro Group SPAI stock decreased by 11.05% to $6.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.