12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Super X AI Technology SUPX shares moved upwards by 9.2% to $63.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares increased by 9.16% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million.
- Pitanium PTNM shares increased by 8.16% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- Genesco GCO stock increased by 5.41% to $30.0. The company's market cap stands at $306.7 million.
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH shares rose 5.37% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Citi Trends CTRN stock moved upwards by 5.28% to $35.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- StableX Technologies SBLX stock declined by 14.6% to $6.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- ECARX Holdings ECX stock declined by 13.02% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $626.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Xcel Brands XELB stock decreased by 10.43% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Happy City Holdings HCHL shares decreased by 8.17% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 million.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET stock declined by 8.16% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- FST KBSX stock fell 7.11% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CJETChijet Motor Co Inc
$1.52-8.16%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
9.44
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
32.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CTRNCiti Trends Inc
$35.915.52%
ECXECARX Holdings Inc
$1.44-14.8%
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$1.353.05%
GCOGenesco Inc
$29.513.69%
HCHLHappy City Holdings Ltd
$3.43-%
KBSXFST Corp
$1.721.78%
PTNMPitanium Ltd
$1.068.16%
SBLXStableX Technologies Inc
$6.21-11.9%
SUPXSuper X AI Technology Ltd
$61.505.67%
XELBXcel Brands Inc
$1.25-3.47%
YOSHYoshiharu Global Co
$1.364.61%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.