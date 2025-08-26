12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Super X AI Technology SUPX shares moved upwards by 9.2% to $63.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

stock moved upwards by 5.28% to $35.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

StableX Technologies SBLX stock declined by 14.6% to $6.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

stock declined by 8.16% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million. FST KBSX stock fell 7.11% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $75.6 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.