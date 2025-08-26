12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Invivyd IVVD stock increased by 132.3% to $1.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.2 million.

Profusa PFSA stock increased by 49.62% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.

Allarity Therapeutics ALLR shares rose 38.12% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

Firefly Neuroscience AIFF shares rose 27.36% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

Serina Therapeutics SER stock increased by 26.41% to $7.13. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.

Leap Therapeutics LPTX shares moved upwards by 25.8% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

Losers

ESSA Pharma EPIX stock fell 66.3% to $0.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.0 million.

Femasys FEMY shares fell 38.15% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

OSR Holdings OSRH stock decreased by 18.96% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.

Molecular Partners MOLN stock declined by 13.41% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

HCW Biologics HCWB shares fell 11.72% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

Nanobiotix NBTX stock fell 11.38% to $8.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.