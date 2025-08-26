12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock increased by 14.3% to $1.2 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock increased by 12.8% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $27.5 million.

FBS Global FBGL stock increased by 12.05% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI stock increased by 7.52% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

Addentax Group ATXG shares rose 6.75% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Northann NCL stock rose 6.42% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.

Losers

Capstone Holding CAPS shares declined by 26.9% to $1.25 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

EHang Holdings EH stock declined by 11.59% to $15.73. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock fell 8.87% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.

Enigmatig EGG shares fell 8.38% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.2 million.

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock declined by 5.72% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

American Woodmark AMWD shares declined by 5.33% to $63.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $975.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

