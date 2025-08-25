12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Golden Matrix Group GMGI stock increased by 7.1% to $1.51 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $192.4 million.
- Smart Digital Group SDM shares increased by 4.12% to $14.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.8 million.
- Kuke Music Hldg KUKE shares moved upwards by 3.79% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.
- BUUU Group BUUU stock increased by 3.18% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million.
- Kartoon Studios TOON stock rose 2.83% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
- MNTN MNTN stock increased by 2.74% to $21.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Fangdd Network Group DUO stock decreased by 5.9% to $1.75 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Surgepays SURG stock declined by 5.63% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.
- QMMM Holdings QMMM stock declined by 5.23% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $220.8 million.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares fell 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Star Fashion Culture STFS shares fell 3.49% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Versus Systems VS stock declined by 3.07% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BUUUBUUU Group Ltd
$6.9027.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
3.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DUOFangdd Network Group Ltd
$1.7319.3%
GMGIGolden Matrix Group Inc
$1.519.42%
HAOHaoxi Health Technology Ltd
$1.17-2.10%
KUKEKuke Music Holding Ltd
$1.66-4.12%
MNTNMNTN Inc
$21.58-6.17%
QMMMQMMM Holdings Ltd
$4.4715.8%
SDMSmart Digital Group Ltd
$14.143.29%
STFSStar Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd
$0.1469-1.94%
SURGSurgepays Inc
$2.35-4.47%
TOONKartoon Studios Inc
Not Available-%
VSVersus Systems Inc
$1.90-%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.