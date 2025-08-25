12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Golden Matrix Group GMGI stock increased by 7.1% to $1.51 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $192.4 million.

Smart Digital Group SDM shares increased by 4.12% to $14.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $365.8 million.

Kuke Music Hldg KUKE shares moved upwards by 3.79% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.0 million.

BUUU Group BUUU stock increased by 3.18% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million.

Kartoon Studios TOON stock rose 2.83% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.

MNTN MNTN stock increased by 2.74% to $21.71. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Losers

Fangdd Network Group DUO stock decreased by 5.9% to $1.75 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

Surgepays SURG stock declined by 5.63% to $2.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.5 million.

QMMM Holdings QMMM stock declined by 5.23% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $220.8 million.

Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares fell 4.35% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Star Fashion Culture STFS shares fell 3.49% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.

Versus Systems VS stock declined by 3.07% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

