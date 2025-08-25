12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $1.75 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $1.75 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million. NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 6.07% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million.

shares increased by 6.07% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million. Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares moved upwards by 5.66% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 5.66% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million. Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock increased by 4.63% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.

stock increased by 4.63% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million. FBS Global FBGL stock moved upwards by 4.31% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

stock moved upwards by 4.31% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. Knightscope KSCP shares increased by 3.83% to $5.69. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.

Losers

Capstone Holding CAPS stock fell 19.3% to $1.38 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

stock fell 19.3% to $1.38 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. DSS DSS shares declined by 7.21% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

shares declined by 7.21% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. Linkers Industries LNKS shares decreased by 6.81% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

shares decreased by 6.81% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million. Magnitude International MAGH shares declined by 6.46% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.

shares declined by 6.46% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million. Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell 4.58% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.

shares fell 4.58% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million. Safe Pro Group SPAI shares decreased by 3.83% to $6.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.