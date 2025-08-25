12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $1.75 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 6.07% to $3.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.0 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares moved upwards by 5.66% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock increased by 4.63% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
- FBS Global FBGL stock moved upwards by 4.31% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Knightscope KSCP shares increased by 3.83% to $5.69. The company's market cap stands at $57.3 million.
Losers
- Capstone Holding CAPS stock fell 19.3% to $1.38 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- DSS DSS shares declined by 7.21% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS shares decreased by 6.81% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Magnitude International MAGH shares declined by 6.46% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares fell 4.58% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares decreased by 3.83% to $6.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$1.3522.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
7.19
Quality
N/A
Value
80.81
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DSSDSS Inc
$1.1942.1%
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.594314.8%
FLUXFlux Power Holdings Inc
$1.75-1.69%
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.127.65%
KSCPKnightscope Inc
$5.60-0.53%
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.51500.98%
MAGHMagnitude International Ltd
$1.159.52%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$1.588.22%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.84-%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.18331.72%
SPAISafe Pro Group Inc
$6.7218.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.