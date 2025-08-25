12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

UTime WTO stock rose 7.5% to $1.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

stock rose 7.5% to $1.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. FiEE FIEE shares rose 6.88% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

shares rose 6.88% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million. Thumzup Media TZUP stock increased by 5.78% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $97.6 million.

stock increased by 5.78% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $97.6 million. Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved upwards by 3.27% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.27% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million. Movano MOVE stock moved upwards by 3.15% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

stock moved upwards by 3.15% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. Global Engine Group GLE stock rose 2.95% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Losers

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 11.7% to $1.13 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

stock decreased by 11.7% to $1.13 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million. VerifyMe VRME shares decreased by 4.47% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

shares decreased by 4.47% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. Wetouch Technology WETH shares fell 4.26% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.

shares fell 4.26% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million. Signing Day Sports SGN stock fell 3.34% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

stock fell 3.34% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. Cipher Mining CIFR stock fell 3.32% to $6.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.

stock fell 3.32% to $6.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. Quantum QMCO shares fell 3.16% to $7.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.