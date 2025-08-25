August 25, 2025 5:07 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • UTime WTO stock rose 7.5% to $1.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • FiEE FIEE shares rose 6.88% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
  • Thumzup Media TZUP stock increased by 5.78% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $97.6 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved upwards by 3.27% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Movano MOVE stock moved upwards by 3.15% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Global Engine Group GLE stock rose 2.95% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

Losers

  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 11.7% to $1.13 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
  • VerifyMe VRME shares decreased by 4.47% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
  • Wetouch Technology WETH shares fell 4.26% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • Signing Day Sports SGN stock fell 3.34% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR stock fell 3.32% to $6.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • Quantum QMCO shares fell 3.16% to $7.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

