12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- OSR Holdings OSRH stock moved upwards by 94.2% to $1.0 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
- Tharimmune THAR stock rose 65.7% to $7.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS shares increased by 58.66% to $11.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- HCW Biologics HCWB stock increased by 55.62% to $5.37. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Wellgistics Health WGRX stock moved upwards by 53.31% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million.
- Forian FORA shares rose 29.37% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million.
Losers
- ESSA Pharma EPIX stock decreased by 59.3% to $0.79 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $91.3 million.
- ModivCare MODV shares decreased by 37.63% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- Valneva VALN shares decreased by 19.39% to $9.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $989.7 million.
- Nexalin Technology NXL shares fell 19.22% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA shares fell 13.13% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $147.6 million.
- Axogen AXGN shares fell 11.94% to $14.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $748.1 million.
