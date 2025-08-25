12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

OSR Holdings OSRH stock moved upwards by 94.2% to $1.0 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

stock rose 65.7% to $7.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million. Sharps Technology STSS shares increased by 58.66% to $11.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.

shares increased by 58.66% to $11.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million. HCW Biologics HCWB stock increased by 55.62% to $5.37. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

stock increased by 55.62% to $5.37. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. Wellgistics Health WGRX stock moved upwards by 53.31% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 53.31% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $79.4 million. Forian FORA shares rose 29.37% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million.

Losers

ESSA Pharma EPIX stock decreased by 59.3% to $0.79 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $91.3 million.

shares decreased by 37.63% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million. Valneva VALN shares decreased by 19.39% to $9.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $989.7 million.

shares decreased by 19.39% to $9.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $989.7 million. Nexalin Technology NXL shares fell 19.22% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.

shares fell 19.22% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA shares fell 13.13% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $147.6 million.

Axogen AXGN shares fell 11.94% to $14.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $748.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.