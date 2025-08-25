12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Quhuo QH shares increased by 8971.2% to $5.45 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Capstone Holding CAPS shares rose 54.54% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- FBS Global FBGL stock moved upwards by 27.48% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO stock rose 26.59% to $9.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE stock moved upwards by 20.51% to $6.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares increased by 19.5% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million.
Losers
- FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock fell 16.3% to $0.43 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million.
- CEA Industries BNC shares declined by 13.79% to $23.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- WF International WXM shares decreased by 10.96% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE stock declined by 9.59% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Spirit Aviation Holdings FLYY stock declined by 8.8% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.
- Arrive AI ARAI stock fell 7.68% to $5.53. The company's market cap stands at $197.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ARAIArrive AI Inc
$5.58-6.84%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
0.73
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BNCCEA Industries Inc
$23.40-14.3%
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$1.7256.8%
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.626020.9%
FLYYSpirit Aviation Holdings Inc
$1.51-7.93%
HTCOHigh-Trend International Group
$9.8524.8%
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$6.1922.1%
NOTEFiscalNote Holdings Inc
$0.4304-16.3%
QHQuhuo Ltd
$5.569151.3%
SPAISafe Pro Group Inc
$6.8019.5%
WXMWF International Ltd
$2.91-3.00%
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
$4.74-1.25%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.