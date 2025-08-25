12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Quhuo QH shares increased by 8971.2% to $5.45 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

Capstone Holding CAPS shares rose 54.54% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

FBS Global FBGL stock moved upwards by 27.48% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.

High-Trend International HTCO stock rose 26.59% to $9.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.

Laser Photonics LASE stock moved upwards by 20.51% to $6.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.

Safe Pro Group SPAI shares increased by 19.5% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $91.9 million.

Losers

FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock fell 16.3% to $0.43 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.5 million.

CEA Industries BNC shares declined by 13.79% to $23.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

WF International WXM shares decreased by 10.96% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

CleanCore Solutions ZONE stock declined by 9.59% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Spirit Aviation Holdings FLYY stock declined by 8.8% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 million.

