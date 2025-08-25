12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares rose 64.1% to $1.19 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- Aehr Test System AEHR shares moved upwards by 37.4% to $24.87. The company's market cap stands at $541.4 million.
- AEye LIDR stock increased by 20.32% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $109.0 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock moved upwards by 19.65% to $5.99. The company's market cap stands at $115.7 million.
- Alpha Technology Group ATGL shares rose 19.14% to $30.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $423.9 million.
- TROOPS TROO stock rose 15.95% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $114.8 million.
Losers
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock declined by 11.8% to $0.7 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.2 million.
- Next Technology Holding NXTT shares decreased by 10.75% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $527.8 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE shares fell 9.89% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
- BTCS BTCS stock decreased by 8.27% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $231.6 million.
- Rackspace Technology RXT shares fell 8.02% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $313.5 million.
- Figma FIG stock fell 7.96% to $71.15. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 billion.
