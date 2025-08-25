12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock increased by 22.3% to $2.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID stock increased by 14.61% to $1.49. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- Bassett Furniture Indus BSET shares increased by 10.71% to $17.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.3 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN stock increased by 7.75% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares moved upwards by 6.17% to $11.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.8 million.
- McGraw Hill MH shares moved upwards by 6.16% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- Zeta Network Group ZNB stock declined by 13.0% to $1.74 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock declined by 9.68% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- QVC Group QVCGA stock decreased by 9.52% to $4.28. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
- Foot Locker FL stock decreased by 7.76% to $24.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Wayfair W stock decreased by 7.52% to $71.99. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares decreased by 7.39% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
