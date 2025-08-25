12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM stock increased by 22.3% to $2.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.

Losers

Zeta Network Group ZNB stock declined by 13.0% to $1.74 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

Algorhythm Holdings RIME shares decreased by 7.39% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.