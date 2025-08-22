12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares increased by 42.4% to $2.52 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
- Bassett Furniture Indus BSET stock rose 6.62% to $17.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.6 million.
- Ethan Allen Interiors ETD shares moved upwards by 3.99% to $31.23. The company's market cap stands at $732.6 million.
- Stitch Fix SFIX stock increased by 3.42% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $655.0 million.
- J-Star Holding YMAT shares increased by 3.24% to $5.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.2 million.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $11.0. The company's market cap stands at $39.4 million.
Losers
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock decreased by 11.6% to $0.35 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Venu Holding VENU shares declined by 8.54% to $16.4. The company's market cap stands at $736.5 million.
- Arhaus ARHS shares decreased by 7.66% to $11.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- RH RH shares declined by 7.46% to $225.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion.
- Wayfair W stock fell 7.44% to $72.05. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion.
- Williams-Sonoma WSM shares fell 6.66% to $189.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
