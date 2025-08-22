12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- OSR Holdings OSRH shares rose 34.6% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- Nexalin Technology NXL shares increased by 18.62% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Zymeworks ZYME stock rose 6.62% to $16.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares rose 6.06% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Cosciens Biopharma CSCI shares rose 5.53% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- Vivos Therapeutics VVOS stock increased by 5.47% to $4.43. The company's market cap stands at $27.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- ModivCare MODV shares decreased by 9.3% to $0.97 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- Wellgistics Health WGRX shares declined by 5.77% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.2 million.
- Jin Medical International ZJYL stock declined by 5.43% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- SciSparc SPRC stock decreased by 5.32% to $4.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Evoke Pharma EVOK stock fell 5.07% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- Applied Therapeutics APLT stock declined by 5.01% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.0 million.
