12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock moved upwards by 17.4% to $2.09 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares rose 6.66% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
- Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock rose 5.17% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares increased by 3.97% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Eshallgo EHGO stock moved upwards by 3.63% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- PowerBank SUUN shares moved upwards by 3.13% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.
Losers
- Skycorp Solar Group PN shares fell 12.5% to $0.98 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
- American Woodmark AMWD stock declined by 7.21% to $62.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $907.5 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE stock fell 6.91% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Cycurion CYCU shares decreased by 6.61% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Expion360 XPON shares fell 5.03% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Momentus MNTS stock fell 4.84% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
AMWDAmerican Woodmark Corp
$62.34-%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
15.34
Growth
96.24
Quality
18.87
Value
70.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CYCUCycurion Inc
$0.301816.4%
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.72491.31%
HOVRNew Horizon Aircraft Ltd
$1.707.59%
LASELaser Photonics Corp
$4.7014.6%
MNTSMomentus Inc
$1.387.80%
PNSkycorp Solar Group Ltd
$1.00-4.31%
RMCORoyalty Management Holding Corp
$1.620.31%
SKBLSkyline Builders Group Holding Ltd
$0.46002.93%
SUUNPowerBank Corp
$2.23-5.11%
XPONExpion360 Inc
$1.7111.8%
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
$5.1214.8%
