12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock moved upwards by 17.4% to $2.09 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.

CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares rose 6.66% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.

Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock rose 5.17% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares increased by 3.97% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Eshallgo EHGO stock moved upwards by 3.63% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.

PowerBank SUUN shares moved upwards by 3.13% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.

Losers

Skycorp Solar Group PN shares fell 12.5% to $0.98 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.

American Woodmark AMWD stock declined by 7.21% to $62.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $907.5 million.

Laser Photonics LASE stock fell 6.91% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Cycurion CYCU shares decreased by 6.61% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

Expion360 XPON shares fell 5.03% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

Momentus MNTS stock fell 4.84% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.