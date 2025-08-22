August 22, 2025 5:07 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Royalty Management Hldgs RMCO stock moved upwards by 17.4% to $2.09 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
  • CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares rose 6.66% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
  • Skyline Builders Group SKBL stock rose 5.17% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares increased by 3.97% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Eshallgo EHGO stock moved upwards by 3.63% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
  • PowerBank SUUN shares moved upwards by 3.13% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.

Losers

  • Skycorp Solar Group PN shares fell 12.5% to $0.98 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.2 million.
  • American Woodmark AMWD stock declined by 7.21% to $62.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $907.5 million.
  • Laser Photonics LASE stock fell 6.91% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Cycurion CYCU shares decreased by 6.61% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
  • Expion360 XPON shares fell 5.03% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  Momentus MNTS stock fell 4.84% to $1.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

