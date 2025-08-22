12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

shares moved upwards by 6.2% to $26.48 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $422.2 million. Semilux International SELX stock increased by 6.18% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.

stock increased by 6.18% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million. Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock rose 5.08% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.

stock rose 5.08% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares moved upwards by 3.57% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.57% to $4.35. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 million. Next Technology Holding NXTT shares rose 3.29% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $540.9 million.

shares rose 3.29% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $540.9 million. Blend Labs BLND stock moved upwards by 3.26% to $3.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $899.8 million.

Losers

stock fell 9.7% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. Movano MOVE shares fell 9.65% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.

shares fell 9.65% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million. RF Industries RFIL stock decreased by 5.06% to $6.58. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million.

stock decreased by 5.06% to $6.58. The company's market cap stands at $71.4 million. Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares decreased by 4.91% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.7 million.

shares decreased by 4.91% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.7 million. HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares fell 4.82% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

shares fell 4.82% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million. Oblong OBLG stock decreased by 4.56% to $3.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

