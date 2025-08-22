11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

AirNet Technology ANTE shares increased by 37.6% to $3.03 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.

shares increased by 37.6% to $3.03 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million. 36KR Holdings KRKR shares rose 22.76% to $5.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

shares rose 22.76% to $5.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million. BUUU Group BUUU stock rose 15.52% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million.

stock rose 15.52% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million. ZipRecruiter ZIP shares increased by 14.26% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $375.4 million.

shares increased by 14.26% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $375.4 million. 9F JFU stock rose 14.21% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.

stock rose 14.21% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million. Advantage Solutions ADV shares moved upwards by 13.55% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.0 million.

Losers

Star Fashion Culture STFS stock decreased by 25.0% to $0.15 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.

stock decreased by 25.0% to $0.15 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million. Gaxos.AI GXAI stock declined by 22.11% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

stock declined by 22.11% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million. ViewBix VBIX shares declined by 9.32% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.

shares declined by 9.32% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million. Reading Intl RDIB stock decreased by 9.16% to $11.81. The company's market cap stands at $295.3 million.

stock decreased by 9.16% to $11.81. The company's market cap stands at $295.3 million. Amber International AMBR shares declined by 5.94% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $458.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.