11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- AirNet Technology ANTE shares increased by 37.6% to $3.03 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.4 million.
- 36KR Holdings KRKR shares rose 22.76% to $5.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- BUUU Group BUUU stock rose 15.52% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.7 million.
- ZipRecruiter ZIP shares increased by 14.26% to $4.92. The company's market cap stands at $375.4 million.
- 9F JFU stock rose 14.21% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Advantage Solutions ADV shares moved upwards by 13.55% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $541.0 million.
Losers
- Star Fashion Culture STFS stock decreased by 25.0% to $0.15 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Gaxos.AI GXAI stock declined by 22.11% to $2.15. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- ViewBix VBIX shares declined by 9.32% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 million.
- Reading Intl RDIB stock decreased by 9.16% to $11.81. The company's market cap stands at $295.3 million.
- Amber International AMBR shares declined by 5.94% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $458.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADVAdvantage Solutions Inc
$1.8612.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
8.46
Growth
24.06
Quality
N/A
Value
38.79
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AMBRAmber International Holding Ltd
$4.61-5.73%
ANTEAirNet Technology Inc
$3.0136.8%
BUUUBUUU Group Ltd
$5.007.53%
GXAIGaxos.AI Inc
$2.15-22.1%
JFU9F Inc
$2.3318.3%
KRKR36KR Holdings Inc
$4.8814.6%
RDIBReading International Inc
$11.81-9.15%
STFSStar Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd
$0.1480-26.0%
VBIXViewBix Inc
$2.97-7.76%
ZIPZipRecruiter Inc
$4.8713.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.