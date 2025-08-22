12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares rose 28.0% to $0.79 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Ubiquiti UI stock moved upwards by 26.59% to $494.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares rose 24.34% to $4.29.
- ACM Research ACMR shares moved upwards by 21.73% to $31.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA shares rose 19.46% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
- Movano MOVE shares moved upwards by 18.67% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
Losers
- FOXO Technologies Inc Class A FOXO stock fell 23.1% to $0.01 during Friday's regular session. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Data I/O DAIO stock decreased by 9.67% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE shares declined by 6.4% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- NextTrip NTRP shares fell 5.64% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
- 3 E Network MASK stock declined by 5.56% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- U-BX Technology UBXG shares declined by 5.4% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ACMRACM Research Inc
$31.2221.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
67.82
Growth
88.54
Quality
5.03
Value
80.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DAIOData I/O Corp
$2.99-9.67%
FOXOFOXO Technologies Inc Class A
$0.0100-89.2%
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$0.7900-6.40%
HTCRHeartCore Enterprises Inc
$0.830034.1%
IVDAIveda Solutions Inc
$1.7819.5%
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$0.6714-6.75%
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.689615.4%
NTRPNextTrip Inc
$3.55-4.83%
SLNHPSoluna Holdings Inc
$3.45-%
UBXGU-BX Technology Ltd
$3.870.14%
UIUbiquiti Inc
$487.2224.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.