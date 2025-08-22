August 22, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares rose 28.0% to $0.79 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
  • Ubiquiti UI stock moved upwards by 26.59% to $494.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares rose 24.34% to $4.29.
  • ACM Research ACMR shares moved upwards by 21.73% to $31.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Iveda Solutions IVDA shares rose 19.46% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
  • Movano MOVE shares moved upwards by 18.67% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Losers

  • FOXO Technologies Inc Class A FOXO stock fell 23.1% to $0.01 during Friday's regular session. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Data I/O DAIO stock decreased by 9.67% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Global Engine Group GLE shares declined by 6.4% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
  • NextTrip NTRP shares fell 5.64% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
  • 3 E Network MASK stock declined by 5.56% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • U-BX Technology UBXG shares declined by 5.4% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

