12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares rose 28.0% to $0.79 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.

Ubiquiti UI stock moved upwards by 26.59% to $494.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Soluna Holdings SLNHP shares rose 24.34% to $4.29.

shares rose 24.34% to $4.29. ACM Research ACMR shares moved upwards by 21.73% to $31.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.

Iveda Solutions IVDA shares rose 19.46% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

Movano MOVE shares moved upwards by 18.67% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Losers

FOXO Technologies Inc Class A FOXO stock fell 23.1% to $0.01 during Friday's regular session. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Data I/O DAIO stock decreased by 9.67% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.

Global Engine Group GLE shares declined by 6.4% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.

NextTrip NTRP shares fell 5.64% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.

3 E Network MASK stock declined by 5.56% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

U-BX Technology UBXG shares declined by 5.4% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 million.

