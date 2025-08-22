12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ModivCare MODV stock increased by 69.6% to $0.95 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares moved upwards by 41.36% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.2 million.
- Incannex Healthcare IXHL stock increased by 35.54% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $33.2 million.
- Genprex GNPX shares rose 22.39% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Biohaven BHVN shares moved upwards by 12.39% to $16.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Outset Medical OM stock increased by 10.31% to $15.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.8 million.
Losers
- ETHZilla ETHZ stock fell 43.2% to $2.73 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $736.0 million.
- Aptorum Group APM stock declined by 32.24% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.3 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD stock fell 13.7% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.
- Evoke Pharma EVOK stock decreased by 13.25% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX stock fell 13.15% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Can Fite Biofarma CANF shares decreased by 9.9% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
