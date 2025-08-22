12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cycurion CYCU shares increased by 39.1% to $0.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Expion360 XPON stock rose 15.68% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Momentus MNTS shares rose 10.93% to $1.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Hudson Glb HSON stock moved upwards by 10.63% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
- Eve Holding EVEX stock increased by 7.07% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Northann NCL shares increased by 6.15% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Spirit Aviation Holdings FLYY shares fell 12.1% to $1.29 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.
- Eshallgo EHGO stock fell 10.49% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock declined by 8.53% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $29.6 million.
- Quhuo QH stock fell 8.39% to $0.06. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock decreased by 6.44% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
- Techprecision TPCS stock declined by 5.98% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $51.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
