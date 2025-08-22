August 22, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Wrap Technologies WRAP shares increased by 13.9% to $1.56 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.
  • Alpha Technology Group ATGL shares moved upwards by 12.54% to $31.5. The company's market cap stands at $460.7 million.
  • Ubiquiti UI stock moved upwards by 11.37% to $435.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • ACM Research ACMR shares rose 11.05% to $28.44. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • 3 E Network MASK shares rose 6.94% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • AMTD Digital HKD stock moved upwards by 5.66% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $499.7 million.

Losers

  • Schmid Group SHMD stock fell 12.8% to $2.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million.
  • Global Engine Group GLE shares fell 7.59% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
  • CCSC Tech Intl Holdings CCTG shares decreased by 7.41% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • Integrated Media Tech IMTE shares decreased by 7.36% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • X3 Holdings XTKG shares declined by 6.34% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.2 million.
  • Intuit INTU stock declined by 6.13% to $655.0. The company's market cap stands at $194.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

