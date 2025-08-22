12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Wrap Technologies WRAP shares increased by 13.9% to $1.56 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.

Losers

Schmid Group SHMD stock fell 12.8% to $2.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $113.5 million.

shares declined by 6.34% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $212.2 million. Intuit INTU stock declined by 6.13% to $655.0. The company's market cap stands at $194.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

