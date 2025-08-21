12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ stock rose 41.6% to $0.77 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Star Equity Hldgs STRR shares rose 28.01% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Educational Development EDUC shares rose 26.92% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Cenntro CENN stock increased by 6.31% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI stock rose 3.92% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $49.6 million.
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock rose 3.78% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
Losers
- Emerson Radio MSN shares declined by 6.6% to $0.41 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Springview Holdings SPHL shares fell 6.62% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- 707 Cayman Holdings JEM shares declined by 6.17% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.9 million.
- NWTN NWTN shares decreased by 5.39% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $315.5 million.
- Happy City Holdings HCHL stock declined by 4.49% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $62.2 million.
- JX Luxventure Group JXG shares declined by 3.85% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
