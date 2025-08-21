August 21, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Aptorum Group APM stock rose 163.0% to $3.34 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD shares moved upwards by 114.32% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX shares rose 100.42% to $4.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
  • Tharimmune THAR shares moved upwards by 44.89% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR shares moved upwards by 34.53% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • Immuneering IMRX stock increased by 30.08% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $124.5 million.

Losers

  • ModivCare MODV shares declined by 65.4% to $0.64 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
  • Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT stock fell 29.83% to $6.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.7 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock decreased by 17.37% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.3 million.
  • enVVeno Medical NVNO shares declined by 15.8% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.
  • iSpecimen ISPC stock fell 15.15% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • Invivyd IVVD stock decreased by 14.03% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

