12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Aptorum Group APM stock rose 163.0% to $3.34 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

Aethlon Medical AEMD shares moved upwards by 114.32% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX shares rose 100.42% to $4.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

Tharimmune THAR shares moved upwards by 44.89% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.

Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR shares moved upwards by 34.53% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

Immuneering IMRX stock increased by 30.08% to $4.46. The company's market cap stands at $124.5 million.

Losers

ModivCare MODV shares declined by 65.4% to $0.64 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT stock fell 29.83% to $6.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $449.7 million.

Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock decreased by 17.37% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.3 million.

enVVeno Medical NVNO shares declined by 15.8% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

iSpecimen ISPC stock fell 15.15% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Invivyd IVVD stock decreased by 14.03% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.1 million.

