12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Twin Disc TWIN shares moved upwards by 21.8% to $10.5 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $121.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN stock rose 17.85% to $5.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI stock increased by 17.49% to $5.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.7 million.
- Laser Photonics LASE stock increased by 17.1% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock rose 15.75% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Lucas GC LGCL stock moved upwards by 15.72% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.
Losers
- Quhuo QH shares declined by 42.0% to $0.06 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock fell 15.16% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $53.5 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock decreased by 13.23% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- Skyline Builders Group SKBL shares declined by 10.1% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- Vantage VNTG shares declined by 10.09% to $5.14. The company's market cap stands at $181.5 million.
- C3is CISS stock fell 9.49% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
